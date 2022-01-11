Why Milo Ventimiglia Says He and Mandy Moore Are "Together Forever"

Milo Ventimiglia has officially made it to the big leagues.
The 44-year-old actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week, a monumental moment that he doesn't take lightly.
"It's a great honor," Milo told E! News' Daily Pop after the unveiling ceremony. "To be able to hopefully inspire people moving forward whenever they see my name—I'm just a kid from Orange County, who worked pretty hard and loved the arts—that he can also have his name put in concrete for all to see, it's a big honor."
Plus, he can't complain about the placement of the star, either!
"My TV wife Mandy Moore, I am right next to her," Milo said. "We are together forever, which is nice."
Fans surely feel the same way as This Is Us is currently in its sixth and final season.
As for what's to come, Milo revealed, "I think there's going to be a lot of satisfaction just with the way the show's wrapping up [and] everything that we've been working on."
"I'm grateful to have gone the distance with six years," Milo added. "We all love the show, we enjoy it, we love making it and we love the conversation that it spurns to the audience."
Hear more from Milo Ventimiglia in the above Daily Pop interview, including his predications for how fans will decorate his new Walk of Fame spot.
Hint: It may or may not involve those short shorts.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)