Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $13: Save 50% On Josie Maran, Cover FX, Philosophy, & Bad Habit

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $13) on products from Josie Maran, Cover FX, Philosophy, and Bad Habit.
Josie Maran 100% Pure Argan Oil
Sometimes it's just best to keep it simple. This bottle has one ingredient, the highest-quality, cold pressed, pure, organic, Argan Oil. This oil is a true necessity since it's such an excellent multi-tasking product that you can use from head to toe.
Apply to your hair to treat split ends and minimize flyaway strands. Put it on your nails to condition the cuticles. Press this into dry skin to moisturize, firm, and nourish. You will use this every day multiple times a day. You might as well get two of them if they are half price.
"I use this on my hands and fingernails. I have very dry skin and eczema and it really sinks in and helps to hydrate, where other moisturizers don't seem to work," an Ulta shopper shared.
Another praised the oil, saying, it "saved my hair," elaborating, "I have long thick hair that got fried by a bad salon experience. I've been pretty devastated about it, since it was so healthy before and now has tons of breakage and dryness. Along with a repairing shampoo and conditioner, I started adding this oil to the ends and WOW. So silky and soft! I could cry. This will get me through the growing out process much easier."
Just Try Me 4 Skincare Essentials Kit
If you're looking for a new routine, but you're not ready to commit to full-size products, check this out. This set of mini skincare must-haves is also perfect for travel. This 4-piece set has Mini Matcha & Mint Morning Cleanser, Mini Daily Dose Multivitamin Moisturizer, Mini OMZZZ Acai Nightly Cleansing Balm, and the Mini Power Sleep Melatonin & Glycolic Night Cream.
An Ulta shopper raved, "Sensitive Skin, and it worked great! I use this product as recommended. The wash and moisturizers both. They both work great, and smell great. The Mint Matcha is great in my morning shower. Even the sensitive skin stuff will break out my face. This stuff, so far (about 2 months) has left my skin looking amazing. Even my black and white heads have been reduced."
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser with Spirulina Extract
This is great to remove makeup, cleanse, tone, and hydrate the skin. It's formulated with Spirulina Extract, a naturally occurring, nutrient-rich micro-algae known for its antioxidant properties.
A fan of the product shared, "I am fair skinned with pink undertones and suffer from acne on all different spots on my face. This cleanser has helped more than any other prescribed face wash or lotion. The redness in my face has gone down tremendously to the point where I no longer need to wear concealer and my acne has completely subsided. I love this product so much and would recommend it to anyone with any skin type!"
Another shopper said, "My skin is so sensitive, so I have to be careful with products that I use. This cleanser smells absolutely amazing! I was nervous to use since it had such a strong scent. I used for a few months & I can honestly say this did not leave my skin irritated at all! I would highly recommend this product!!!"
Cover FX SPF 30 Booster Drops
You can never have too much SPF in your beauty routine, right? Add a boost of sun protection to your moisturizer or liquid makeup products or you can just apply this directly to your skin. These drops protect against pollution too.
An Ulta customer said, "This is super light weight and absorbs right into my skin. I have oily skin so was worried about being greasy with this, but it soaks in and leaves my skin glowing. I am literally in love with this and hope they always continue to sell it! I also love that it's sunscreen with good stuff for your skin!! Love love love!"
Another fan of the product shared, "Easy to apply and mix with CoverFX makeup products. Does not irritate my skin which is an issue I have with many sunscreens. I also use the booster drops for my arms when wearing sleeveless tops (when outside exercising) because the drops go on so easily, and unlike many sunscreens, the drops are not sticky and don't have the funny smell most sunscreens have. And a little goes a long way."
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser with Turmeric Extract
This cleanser get rid of makeup buildup, hydrates, tones, and deep cleans pores. This is formulated with turmeric extracts with have soothing properties and give your skin a natural glow.
"I have always been a fan of Philosophy products so I was very excited to receive this. This cleanser is great for my sensitive acne prone skin. It had reduced scars from old breakouts and truly makes my skin feel clean. I will absolutely buy when this bottle runs out," a shopper shared.
Another explained, "I wasn't sure what to think with this product at first. I have very sensitive skin and rosacea.… immediately after the first use my skin felt clean, soft, and refreshed; not the usual tight feeling after cleansing. I've been using this now for several months and have had no bad reactions and my skin has never looked better."
Cover FX Mattifying Booster Drops
If you feel like your skin gets oily super easily, incorporate the Cover FX Mattifying Booster Drops into your routine. You can use this under, over, or mixed in with your favorite beauty products to get an instant matte finish and control shine for a flawless look.
A shopper declared, "These drops are a godsend! I mix with the power play foundation and it's become a daily must for me, I normally have super oily skin that breaks out extremely easily and I've been using cover fx for over a month with hardly any breakouts, I am very impressed and my face is thanking me for making the change to cover fx! Finally an all day Matte look for someone with OILY skin!"
Another person shared, "I use this as a primer instead of a mix-in and it works amazing as a primer. It allows my foundation to sit well and cuts down on oil so much. Yes, it's expensive, but so worth it."
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser with Goji Berry Extract
Use this cleanser to melt away dirt, oil, and makeup. It tones, hydrates, and balances the skin. It's formulated with Goji Berry, which is a red berry super fruit known for its powerful antioxidant properties.
A fan of the product gushed, "I've used other top brands but; this stuff is magic. Been using several months now. Doesn't dry out your skin, no burning even on my eyes. Washes off makeup like it's magic in one step an rinse off. My skin super soft after first use. After several months my blackheads are gone an if some appear; you can remove by just lightly scratch them out or tweeze them out. They just come out so easily. My skin has never looked better. Wish I discovered this product years ago. Won't ever use anything else on my face again. Buy it you won't be disappointed."
Another said, "This is one of my favorite cleansers I can go on and on. It is so so gentle and doesn't irritate my skin. Removes makeup like a dream and smells light and clean. My skin feels great as soon as I use it."
Cover FX Brightening Booster Drops
Instantly awaken tired skin and get the radiant look you desire with these drops that are made with Vitamin C and Porcelain Flower extract. These drops protect from free radical damage, boost clarity, and give a glowing complexion. You can apply these to bare skin, mix in with your makeup, or top of your makeup for a boost of radiance.
A shopper shared, "I mix in with my CC cream. My skin looks dewey without feeling oily. Love it!"
Another called this a "holy grail product," explaining, "Bought this on a whim from the great reviews and WOW it makes my skin look so nice. I'm a dry/acne prone type and this has helped even coloration and also keeps my skin hydrated through the day. Sometimes I mix it with lotion for a little added moisture. I'll rebuy this for sure."
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One-Step Facial Cleanser with Charcoal Powder
This deep-cleaning face wash is gentle on skin and it even removes makeup. It's formulated with activated carbon, which is derived from hardwood and known for its detoxifying properties and ability to absorb oil and sebum.
A shopper raved, "Please don't take this cleanser away from me! I read limited edition and slightly freak out! This stuff has CLEARED my acne!!! It's the only thing in the last 5 years that has done this. This stuff is amazing!"
Another said, "Works wonders. This face wash makes your skin feel smooth and gets rid of all the dirt of the day. Unlike other clay washes it does not turn your face cloth gray, which is a plus. It's also gentle enough to use day and night without drying your skin out."
Cover FX Super Power Antioxidant Booster Drops
Give your skin an instant dose of radiance and up to 24 hours of hydration with these drops. They provide antioxidant protection, soothe skin, reduce redness, and protect against premature aging.
"Love these awesome drops! So easy to add to any moisturizer or lotion absorbs easily and makes your skin feel well hydrated and healthy , I don't especially care for the medicinal scent bit the drops work well," a shopper shared.
