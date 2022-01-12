The 2022 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Watch : Inside The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Drumroll, please!



The nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced—and we have every detail as the list unfolds. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens—who have both starred as Mimi Marquez in adaptations of the 1996 musical Rent—teamed up to announce this year's honorees on Instagram Live. To kick things off, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also said a few words to anticipated viewers about what we can expect from the prestigious event, saying in part, "You know, after such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!"



With last year's winners including fan favorites The Crown and Schitt's Creek, it's no wonder we're on the edge of our seat for this year's nominees. As for the main event, viewers can watch their favorite stars live at the ceremony, which will take place from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, airing on TNT and TBS.