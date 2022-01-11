Bella Hadid Stars in Victoria's Secret Valentine's Day Campaign

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day may be over a month away, but it's never too early to start prepping your outfit.
Today, Victoria's Secret dropped their annual Valentine's Day campaign featuring a diverse cast of models, including the one and only Bella Hadid, who is shown rocking three sizzling looks from the new collection.
If you're just as obsessed with the pink babydoll the runway model repped in the images above, you can find it in fashion retailer's V-Day Shop along with various silk and lace chemises, cut-out teddies and bras covered in mini hearts and pearl-studded accessories.
To get you ready for V-Day, we rounded up 11 styles from the shop that will have you feeling sexy AF whether you're coupled up or happily single. Scroll below to check out our picks and shop Bella's looks!
Very Sexy Silk & Lace Slip
Whether you're boo'ed up or are planning on having a solo V-Day, this slip dress deserves a place in your wardrobe.
Wicked Unlined Balconette Bra
Your presence is a present! Make it official with this unlined balconette bra that has the most adorable bow tie in the center.
Floral Embroidered Thong Panty
This floral embroidered panty will show off the perfect amount of cheek.
Velvet Long-Sleeve Teddy
You can wear this long-sleeve teddy in the bedroom or pair it with some denim for a sexy date night look.
Leopard Jacquard Satin & Lace Robe
Who can pass up a dreamy lace-trimmed satin robe? This one will have you feeling put together while you lounge around the house.
Cut-Out Babydoll Dress
Want to embody your inner Bella? Look no further than this sheer babydoll that has a bow tie in the center and pink satin lining.
Embellished Satin Bow Slide
Ok these embellished slides are the cutest! Grab a pair for yourself and for the rest of your Galentines.
Satin Cami Set
Although this set is available in four other prints, we love the combination of the hot pink satin with tiny light pink dots.
For Love & Lemons Cherry Embroidery Corset
Looking for a date night look? Layer this cherry corset with a white or black top and pair it with some leather pants or denim.
Modal Long PJ Set
Make your Galentine's Day party pajama-themed! This modal set will keep you feeling comfy and cute during your rom-com movie marathon.
Sweet Heart Strappy Thong
Pair this strappy thong with the matching bra for a look that is sure to impress.
