Chrissy Metz Feels Like She's "Cheating" on Chris Sullivan With New This Is Us Husband

Season six may be the end for This Is Us, but it's just the beginning for Kate and Phillip.

The final episode of season five revealed a major shocker: that Kate (Chrissy Metz) was about to marry her grumpy boss, Phillip (Chris Geere). To see how we got there, the Jan. 4 season six premiere wound things back to a still-married Kate and Toby (Chris Sullivan), who were clearly having trouble in paradise. Namely, while Toby sent plenty of gifts for Kate's 41st birthday, he wasn't physically there for most of the day. Yes, the surprise visit at the end was nice, but Kate's kind of a single parent while Toby's off in San Francisco. That's gotta cause a disconnect.

It likely didn't help that Phillip arranged the sweetest birthday gift for Kate: their students singing her favorite song, "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper.

If you're still struggling with the end of Ka-Toby, you're not alone.