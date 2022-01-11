Martha Stewart Spills the Tea After Bumping Into Pete Davidson at Celeb Hot Spot

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Romance Is HEATING UP

Even Martha Stewart is well aware of Pete Davidson's romance with Kim Kardashian.

The 80-year-old lifestyle guru took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 11, to dish about a recent run-in with the Saturday Night Live star, 28, during a dinner at celebrity hot spot Nobu Malibu. Sharing a photo taken from her night out, she spilled to her followers that there was no sign of Pete's new flame—though he was in good company with some other familiar faces.

"Never know who you'll bump into at @noburestaurants @nobumalibu @petedaveidson [sic] having dinner with friends," she wrote in the caption. "No not @kimkardashian!"

According to Martha, Pete was dining with Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Hollywood agent Ben Levine while a few other East Coast-based friends were in town.

"Busy busy," she continued. "But. never too busy for good food and friends."

The Martha Stewart Living icon went on to remind fans that she and Pete both appeared on Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber "a few years back" to tease the pop star. Since then, Martha noted, the comedian has went on to do some great things: "Now-he is on @nbcsnl and in some very funny movies." (Pete was already an SNL cast member at the time of the roast, but we'll let it go, Martha!)

In her picture, Martha happily poses next to Pete and Antoni, 37, at the Japanese restaurant.