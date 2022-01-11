Sharon Stone Boards Season 2 of The Flight Attendant

Watch : Sharon Stone Shares Beauty Secrets

The mother-daughter duo we didn't know we needed!

On Jan. 11, Kaley Cuoco announced on Instagram that Sharon Stone will be joining the cast of The Flight Attendant for season two of the HBO Max series and we could not be more excited. "Welp, I can finally share this news," Kuoco wrote on Instagram. "Hi mom , I �� you... @sharonstone seriously what life am I living?! @flightattendantonmax."

The Emmy Award-winning actress, who will play Lisa Bowden, the mother of Cassie (Cuoco), will join previously announced new additions including Cheryl Hines, Margaret Cho, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and JJ Soria.

Season one, which premiered back in 2020, left us with Cassie facing the real murderer of Alex (Michael Huisman), and receiving a new job offer. This season, the Steve Yockey-created comedy series will start with Cassie living in Los Angeles, trying to maintain sobriety, and finding herself witnessing a murder, while also "moonlighting as a CIA asset in her spare time," according to HBO Max's description.