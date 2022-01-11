Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her Decision to Rejoin Victoria's Secret

Onto bigger and better things.
2022 is going to be a huge year for Bella Hadid, and as the model revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Jan. 11, she kicked it off in the best way possible: by doing "nothing" at all!
"I cooked dinner at home in my pajamas," Bella said as part of the exclusive chat. "I had no FOMO. I felt completely fine within that, and that's how I realized my growth, to be honest, is being able to know that when New Year's comes around and I don't need to be out drinking and I don't need to be doing these things because I finally feel ok on the inside."
She's even taking things one step further and participating in her first dry January.
"Regardless of anything, it's showing myself I have that inner willpower, you know what I mean?" Bella explained. "Just to know that I can do it."
Plus, as the CEO and co-founder of non-alcoholic beverage company Kin Euphorics, she can still enjoy a nice mocktail.
"What Kin does is it really calms your nervous system," Bella said. "So that ritual that we all have—that 5:00 happy hour ritual that's been been pushed and ironed into all of our brains—is not something that I think we necessarily need."
In addition to running Kin Euphorics, Bella recently reteamed with Victoria's Secret as the fashion giant attempts to rebrand after facing backlash, sexual harassment and bullying allegations in 2020—some of which were made by Bella herself—leveled against Ed Razek, the company's former brand officer.
"Another way that I realized my growth—which was super important for me—was being able to be in a setting that I once felt unempowered, and to now feel so empowered and so reassured," Bella told E! News.
"I don't know if people understand that just as much as you would feel that it's uncomfortable to be in your underwear shooting a commercial, it is that uncomfortable," she continued. "So the thing about Victoria's Secret for me now is that they really, really care about us."
Plus, gone are the days of asking "'Well, what's the vision of what a woman is supposed to be?' from a man's perspective," Bella added.
When she's not busy working, Bella can oftentimes be found hanging out with her niece Khai, a.k.a. Gigi Hadid's daughter.
As Aunt Bella put it, "Oh my gosh, she's the best."
