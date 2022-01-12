Cheer's Gabi Butler Addresses Her Reaction to Jerry Harris Allegations

Watch : Netflix's "Cheer" Season 2: Gabi Butler Opens Up About Jerry Harris

Although Gabi Butler doesn't condone Jerry Harris' alleged actions, she still cares for her teammate.

Butler and Harris both starred on Netflix's 2020 hit Cheer, which followed the underdog Navarro College cheerleading team, of which they were members. In September of that year, Harris was arrested and charged with production of child pornography.

In the fifth episode of the second season, which hit Netflix on Jan. 12, titled "Jerry," Butler described feeling like she was "living in a dream" when she learned that Harris was the subject of an FBI investigation. "I could not wrap my head around any of that," she remembered. "I felt like someone had just died."

Harris pleaded not guilty to seven sex crimes during a virtual court appearance in December 2020. A spokesperson previously said in a statement to E! News, "We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed, the true facts will be revealed."