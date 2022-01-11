How Fez's Fate Was Originally Supposed to Play Out on Euphoria

Watch : Zendaya Wouldn't Mind a Tom Holland "Euphoria" Cameo

That iconic scene in Euphoria where Fez breaks a bottle over Nate's head almost didn't happen.

In an interview with GQ, published Monday, Jan. 10, Angus Cloud shared that Euphoria creator Sam Levinson originally planned to kill off in the first season but changed his mind.

"I don't know, but apparently, because they cast me off the street, I guess the character of Fezco was [never meant to stick around]," he explained. "I don't even know how. I never saw that script. No one ever told me."

In the first season, Fez is introduced as Rue's (Zendaya) drug dealer, though he treats her more like family. So, out of concern, he warns Nate (Jacob Elordi) to stay away from Rue and Jules (Hunter Schafer). But the threat backfires and it's hinted that Nate reports Fez to the police, which would've been an opportune time to kill off the character.

He only learned about Fez's supposed death when Jacob spilled the beans. Angus recalled, "It was one day when we were filming the pilot that I think Jacob told me, he was like, 'Oh yeah, you didn't know? Your character gets [imitates brains getting blown out].'"