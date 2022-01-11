No One Is Innocent in the New Trailer For Uma Thurman's Apple TV+ Series Suspicion

The Apple TV+ series Suspicion is looking like our next big obsession.
Uma Thurman stars as Catherine Newman, a prominent American businesswoman, whose son Leo is kidnapped in New York City by a gang of masked individuals. And, according to the investigators, the NYPD has identified four people as their suspects—the only thing is they're all coincidentally British.
But it seems that there's more to this kidnapping than Catherine is letting on. As she tells one of her advisors, "Nobody buys me as a mother. I'll always be a CEO first."
"Play along, there's no other option," he replies. "First page in the playbook."
She bites back, "Except I don't remember the chapter on the kidnap of your only child."
So, is this a political strategy or something more sinister? The detectives themselves admit, "We can't be certain whether this is terrorist related, politically motivated or simple extortion."
Thurman is joined by Kunal Nayyar, Noah Emmerich, Georgina Campbell, Elyes Gabel, Elizabeth Henstridge, Tom Rhys-Harries and Angel Coulby.
The truth will come out when the limited series premieres worldwide on Apple TV+ Friday, Feb. 4. Fans can watch the first two episodes on Feb. 4, with the remaining six episodes released weekly.
Apple TV+ recently announced that their Emmy Award winning series The Morning Show was renewed for a third season. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return to the newsroom, with Charlotte Stoudt taking over as showrunner.
In other words, Apple TV+ has lots of content in store for viewers.