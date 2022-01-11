Bob SagetGolden GlobesKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Botched Is Back & Drs. Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Are Taking on Their Wildest Cases Yet

By Allison Crist Jan 11, 2022 9:00 PMTags
TVReality TVShowsPlastic SurgeryPaul NassifTerry DubrowBotchedNBCU
CATCH UP!
Watch: "Botched" Returns With Weird Knee & Nose Cases

The doctors are in!

Botched returns to E! on Tuesday, Jan. 25, and if this supersized trailer is any indication of the cases to come, Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif should buckle up, because they're in for a wild ride. 

For starters, there's one patient looking for not a boob job but a "boob career," and another who claims to have "a ball sack" on her foot. 

Elsewhere, a different Botched hopeful tells the surgeons, "I'm a pricy bitch, and I don't care if don't you like me bitch."

Dr. Nassif's response? "I think I'm kind of a cheap bitch," he jokes in a confessional. 

Then there are the more heart-wrenching cases. As one woman tells the Botched cameras, "I ended up losing my entire upper lip. My identity was taken from me."

Also among the patients who are turning to the docs for life-changing surgeries are a woman with a disfigured knee, and another who nearly died. 

photos
Botched Patients Before and After: Shocking Transformations!

At one point during a particularly emotional saga, Dr. Dubrow bursts into tears and has to leave a consultation meeting. 

"I haven't seen that before," Dr. Nassif says. "Ever." 

E!

Ultimately, the unprecedented scene is just one of the many to come this season. 

As the trailer continues, the Botched surgeons can be seen discussing the challenges ahead, with Dr. Dubrow saying, "We are pushing the envelope today but there's no other choice."

Then, mid-surgery, Dr. Nassif declares, "It's almost like a small bomb went off in the nose." 

See it all for yourself in the above trailer, and don't miss the return of Botched on Tuesday, Jan. 25, only on E!.  

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

2
Update!

Judge Orders Kardashian-Jenners to Be Deposed in Blac Chyna Court Case

3

Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears During Moving Tribute to Bob Saget

CATCH UP!

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

2
Update!

Judge Orders Kardashian-Jenners to Be Deposed in Blac Chyna Court Case

3

Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears During Moving Tribute to Bob Saget

4

What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Now

5

Bob Saget Recently Revealed His COVID-19 Battle