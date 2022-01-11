Charlie Puth Gives Heartwarming Advice to Aspiring Actor Rejected From Julliard

As Charlie Puth once sang, "I'll be there to save the day."
The 30-year-old proved that much to be true when he recently dished out the most heartwarming advice in response to a TikTok user's video. Axel, who has amassed over 2 million followers on the platform under the account @axelwebber, has been documenting his audition process for Julliard. In Axel's latest video, the aspiring actor revealed that he ultimately received a rejection letter from the prestigious performing arts school.
However, not only did Axel's latest update get a reassuring comment from the singer himself, but Charlie also decided to make his own video to let him know that everything will be A-OK, since he knows about the process firsthand, quite literally.
"Hello Axel, I replied to your video, but I figured I would do a video message as well," Charlie said in his Jan. 10 TikTok. "Not only did I not get into Julliard, but I didn't get into five of these prestigious schools that I wanted to get into that I thought could better my career."
"And while I do think school is great—and I did end up going to Berkeley—a prestigious conservatory for the arts is not going to be the thing that defines your career as an actor," he continued. "It certainly wasn't the only and most important thing that made my career happen. We experience rejection every day of our lives. And as hard as it is to swallow in the moment, it's the thing that pushes you further creatively. It pushes my music; it's going to push your acting as well."
"So, you Axel, you do not need to worry at all," Charlie concluded his video. "I like your videos a lot, there's something very special about you."
Immediately after Charlie shared his piece of good advice, the singer's followers commented on just how inspirational the video was not only to Axel—but to everyone watching too. One user commented, "Why am I crying?" Another wrote, "This is such a kind video." And a third follower added, "More and more every day you continue to inspire this community, thanks for being here (in this world) Charlie!"
Charlie Puth: Just one call (or maybe TikTok) away, as promised.