Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears During Moving Tribute to Bob Saget

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Jimmy Kimmel honored Bob Saget's legacy with a touching trip down memory lane.

Before allowing audiences into the studio for Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Jan. 10, the late-night host spoke directly into the camera and delivered a moving tribute to his friend. While reflecting on all the messages people sent following the actor's unexpected death over the weekend, Kimmel noted how the word "sweetest" came up time and time again.

"The reason people wrote that is because it's true," he said. "It's the best word. If you had to pick one word to describe him, that was it: sweetest. I have so many wonderfully kind and supportive texts and emails, calls from Bob. He always had a compliment. He would write sometimes just to tell me he loved me, and I know he did that for many people."

Kimmel also took a moment to remember Saget's humor. "He was so funny," he continued, "and I'm not talking about Full House, or America's Funniest Home Videos, or stand-up comedy or movies. I mean, funny for real. Like, when you walked into a party [and] you saw Bob and his wife Kelly [Rizzo] in the corner, you'd go straight to them and stay for as long as you could because he had something funny to say about everything and nothing bad to say about anyone. Never. There were people he didn't like. He kept it to himself. Unlike me, he was a good person."