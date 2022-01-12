How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards Nominations Livestream

And the Actor goes to...
Fans won't have to wait much longer to see which of their favorite movie and TV stars should start dusting off their trophy shelves. The nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are just a few hours away. The awards are presented by SAG-AFTRA, a labor union representing performers and broadcasters.
So, what can viewers expect? Well, they already know the winner of one of the categories. Helen Mirren is being honored with the prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award. The rest of the list, however, remains a mystery (but if you're really curious, you can check out the 2022 Golden Globe winners to see which actors and actresses have been recognized so far this award show season).
Want to tune in to the 2022 SAG Awards nominations and see the big reveal for yourself? E! News is here to help. For everything you need to know—including what time the announcement will take place, how to watch and more—scroll on.
When will the 2022 SAG Awards nominations be announced? We're glad you asked. The nominations will be announced on Jan. 12. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher will kick things off with a brief introduction starting at 9:50 a.m. EST/6:50 a.m. PST followed by a few words from Grey's Anatomy's Jason George and Grand Hotel's Elizabeth McLaughlin. The nominations will then be revealed at 10:00 a.m. EST/7:00 a.m. PST. So don't be late!
Who will be announcing the nominees? Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens will be doing the honors.
How can I watch the nominees announcement? We're going to the 'gram for this one. Drescher, George and McLaughlin's remarks will be broadcast on @sagawards' Instagram Stories. Dawson and Hudgens will also be on Instagram Live with the Dopesick star announcing the nominees on @sagawards and the High School Musical alum revealing the list on @vanessahudgens.
How are the nominees chosen? According to SAG-AFTRA, voting is done in two parts. First, is nominations balloting, which is voted on by two nominating committees: a motion pictures committee and a television committee. Per the organization, each committee consists of 2,500 randomly selected members, and the members are "newly selected each year" from SAG-AFTRA's database of paid and active members "who have not served previously in the past eight years." Next comes final balloting, which according to SAG-AFTRA, "begins after nominations are announced and is open to all paid-up and active SAG-AFTRA members."
When are the 2022 SAG Awards? The ceremony will be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., on Sunday, Feb. 27, and air live on TNT and TBS starting at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST.