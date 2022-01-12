How to Watch the 2022 SAG Awards Nominations Livestream

Watch : 2021 SAG Awards: By the Numbers

And the Actor goes to...

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see which of their favorite movie and TV stars should start dusting off their trophy shelves. The nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are just a few hours away. The awards are presented by SAG-AFTRA, a labor union representing performers and broadcasters.

So, what can viewers expect? Well, they already know the winner of one of the categories. Helen Mirren is being honored with the prestigious SAG Life Achievement Award. The rest of the list, however, remains a mystery (but if you're really curious, you can check out the 2022 Golden Globe winners to see which actors and actresses have been recognized so far this award show season).

Want to tune in to the 2022 SAG Awards nominations and see the big reveal for yourself? E! News is here to help. For everything you need to know—including what time the announcement will take place, how to watch and more—scroll on.