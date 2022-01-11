Bob SagetGolden GlobesKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Proof Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo's Love Story Was Full of Heartwarming Moments

Take a look back on Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo's major milestones and sweetest social media moments, following his death at age 65 on Jan. 9.

A life full of love!

The world is still reeling from the sudden the loss of actor Bob Saget, who was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9. 

The legendary actor and comedian, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House, is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. The 42-year-old food and travel blogger broke her silence on the devastating loss, sharing a statement with E! News on Jan. 10.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Saget, 65, and the Eat Travel Rock host tied the knot on Oct. 28, 2018 at the luxury beachfront hotel Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.

photos
Bob Saget's Best Roles

"Okay, so we went and did it. And damn are we happy," the comedian captioned a photo of the newlyweds on Instagram. 

Saget and Rizzo weren't shy about sharing their tight-knit relationship on social media. The two were often seen supporting one another's work projects and frequently posted sweet moments from their travels and adventures together.

To take a look back at their epic love story, scroll on. 

Instagram
Danny Tanner Who?

2015

Rizzo first met Saget met in early 2015 through a mutual friend.

"I don't really see him as Danny Tanner," she previously told Michigan Ave magazine. "To me he's just Bobby, my love."

Instagram
His Number One Fan

August 2016

Rizzo was seen supporting Saget before one of his comedy shows in Washington, D.C.

"Enjoying this gorgeous historic theater during sound check before my guy takes the stage," she wrote on Instagram.

Instagram
Putting A Ring On It

November 2017

More than two years after meeting Rizzo, Saget revealed he and Rizzo were engaged. He announced the news by posting a photo of the two at a restaurant with friends Katie Killean and Seinfeld producer George Shapiro, where his bride-to-be was seen wearing a diamond solitaire engagement ring.

"Love the people in this picture. The most loving and legendary @George_Shapiro Katie Killean & of course my gal Kelly," Saget wrote. "In case you're wondering, we were celebrating our engagement—and I know George and I will be very happy together."

Instagram
Cheers!

December 2017

The happy couple kicked off 2018 by dining al fresco on a beach in Waikiki, Hawaii, surrounded by fireworks in the sky.

"Can't wait to see what the rest of the year will bring," Rizzo posted to Instagram. "Cheers from Hawaii."

Instagram
Two Years and Counting

April 2018

Saget and Rizzo celebrated their two-year anniversary of being a couple. Rizzo took to Instagram to gush over her man.

"Two years with this guy today! The story goes...when he proposed he got on one knee & said ‘I Want to spend whatever years I have left with you,'" she wrote. "I made him rephrase it of course...But seriously- I can't wait to spend COUNTLESS years of [love and laughter] with you @bobsaget -Ok that's enough mushiness."

Instagram
Homecoming!

September 2018

Rizzo took Saget to her dad's hometown in Sicily, Italy. The actor got a full helping of the Italian family when the couple did "rapid-fire" visits with Rizzo's cousins, whom did not speak one word of English.

"Seeing Bob be pinched and kissed and squeezed and fed more seafood and biscotti than you can imagine made me soooooo happy," Rizzo boasted on Instagram

Instagram
Making It Official!

October 2018

Saget and Rizzo exchanged their "I dos" at a star-studded ceremony at Shutters on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. The wedding marked the second marriage for Saget. He split from his first wife, Sherri Kramer—to whom he was married for 15 years and shares three grown daughters—in 1997.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Red Carpet Couple

March 2019

Saget and Rizzo hit the red carpet together at a Shameless press event at Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Double Date Time!

April 2019

The couple was seen dining out at Arva Beverly Hills with Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh.

Instagram
Birthday Girl...

May 2019

Two days after his own birthday, Saget gave the sweetest shoutout to wife as she celebrated her 40th.

"Married almost seven months. What are the odds?" he joked on Instagram. "I'm so grateful this incredible smart, kind, beautiful woman is in my life. I am the luckiest. Happy Birthday Kelly. Let's keep this between us tho please."

Instagram
...And Birthday Boy

May 2019

Taking to Instagram to gush, Rizzo wishes her husband a happy birthday.

"Happiest of Birthdays to my handsome husband," she wrote on Instagram. "Every day we are together I grow more and more grateful to have you by my side. Your thoughtfulness, generosity, and desire to be the best person you can be are unmatched. And you make me laugh EVERY day. I love you forever."

Instagram
Great Scot!

July 2019

Saget and Rizzo took their love overseas to Scotland where they made stops in Edinburgh and Glasglow and toured the former home of Mary Queen of Scots.

"Obligatory Scotland tourist photo: A castle, a fountain and a beautiful wife," Saget wrote on Instagram. "So happy they're all mine."

Instagram
Turkey Time in the Windy City

November 2019

Saget spent Thanksgiving in his wife's hometown of Chicago, along with his three daughters.

Instagram
Love Lockdown!

March 2020

As the Coronavirus kept everyone home, the couple happily quarantined together.

"My quarantine bestie and I are sending you all love and hope during this scary and unprecedented time. I'm so grateful I have him to talk me out of my constant hypochondria," Rizzo wrote on Instagram. "@bobsaget and I enjoy ordering takeout, watching loads of TV on the cozy couch, and discovering how to fold each other's laundry."

Instagram
Make That Three

October 2021

The couple celebrated their three-year anniversary on Oct. 28.

"Time flies with you!" Rizzo wrote on the ‘gram. "Doesn't feel a day over 2 years 10 months. Love you @bobsaget, Thank you for being the most wonderful husband!"

Instagram
Home For The Holidays

December 2021

Just week's before Saget's passing, the couple celebrated the holidays together.

"So happy to spend my very first Christmas with @bobsaget (even though we've been married over 3 years!) because he's finally in Chicago for the holidays," Rizzo wrote on Instagram. "And also special to be at my home away from home @thepeninsulachi - THE most beautiful and festive place for the holidays in all of Chicago."

