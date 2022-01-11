Proof Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo's Love Story Was Full of Heartwarming Moments

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

A life full of love!

The world is still reeling from the sudden the loss of actor Bob Saget, who was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Sunday, Jan. 9.

The legendary actor and comedian, best known for his role of Danny Tanner on the '80s and '90s sitcom Full House, is survived by his wife of three years, Kelly Rizzo. The 42-year-old food and travel blogger broke her silence on the devastating loss, sharing a statement with E! News on Jan. 10.

"My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything," she said. "I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers."

Saget, 65, and the Eat Travel Rock host tied the knot on Oct. 28, 2018 at the luxury beachfront hotel Shutters on the Beach in Santa Monica, Calif.