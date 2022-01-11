Bachelor Recap: Why Everyone's Mad at Villains Cassidy and Shanae

Watch : Clayton Echard Talks "Bachelor" Secrets & Finding Love

Are Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney joining the likes of Courtney Robertson, Corinne Olympios, Victoria Larson, Kelsey Poe and others as notorious Bachelor villains? That's very likely after what went down during the Jan. 10 episode of The Bachelor.

We're, of course, referring to the drama these two contestants caused while out on their respective group dates with Bachelor Clayton Echard. First up, Cassidy refused to participate in a group date that was hosted by Hilary Duff and required the ladies to set up a child's birthday party.

"I don't care if Hilary Duff is disappointed in my dollhouse abilities or if the girls are a little miffed," she told the Bachelor camera. "Ultimately, I'm here to date Clayton."

Cassidy then pulled Clayton to the side, where she proceeded to make out with the 28-year-old sales representative, leaving the other women very upset. After rejoining the group, Cassidy continued to phone it in, even telling the birthday girl that she doesn't like children and dropping the birthday cake on the ground.