These Amazon Joggers With 57,000+ Five-Star Reviews Are on Sale for $17

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're spending more time at home or in the market for some new workout clothes, we've found a cute pair of joggers you'll want in your closet ASAP. They're an Amazon-shopper fave with thousands of perfect reviews, and they're on sale for less than $20!
The ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger from Leggings Depot guarantee they'll be the "softest and most comfortable pants you'll ever find." These come in a variety of solid colors and patterns including black, charcoal, burgundy, tie-dye, polka dot and leopard. They were made from fabric that's buttery soft, stretchy and breathable.
It's a pair of joggers that Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough of. In fact, they have over 57,000 five-star reviews. They're so comfortable and well-made, they've even converted some die-hard Lululemon fans.
As one reviewer wrote, "I am a Lulu addict. The Lululemon Align material is to die for and I've been wearing it since I can remember. LET ME TELL Y'ALL, I was shocked when I slid these leggings on my legs — shocked at how similar the material felt to the Align material. I later compared these to my actual Lulu ones that are the same style and they're exact. These are amazing. I will definitely be buying again and again."
To learn more and to snag a pair (or two!) for yourself, check out the below.
Leggings Depot ActiveFlex Slim-Fit Jogger With Cuffs
These unique joggers from Leggings Depot are perfect for jogging, going to gym, running errands or lounging around the house. They come in multiple colors like black, blue, burgundy and forest green, as well as cute patterns like black leopard, galaxy, cloudburst tie-dye and space. They're originally around $30, but you can snag these today for under $20. Sizes range from S to XXXL.
Wondering what actual Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"Imagine microfiber, how it's light and has a smooth texture, and then imagine if microfiber and velvet had a baby. This is that baby! It's light and smooth like microfiber, but also has some of the warmth and texture. VERY comparable to suede. Super, super comfy, almost like you're wearing pajamas. These are the ultimate lounging sweats! Bonus, my cat loves them."
"I LOVE these! They fit much better than I had hoped and they are remarkably soft too. They're prefect year 'round attire for Southern CA. I don't find them 'clingy' in the least. The day I wore these, which was a really hot and humid day, they didn't stick to me at all. I ordered the pink, my favorite color and it's just gorgeous. Great find!"
"These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned. They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months. I shy away from sweatpants usually because I don't like fleece lining or warmer pants in general because they always just seem to make me too hot no matter the season. These are almost perfect."
"The most amazing joggers ever! I am 8.5 months pregnant and these are the most comfortable pair of pants I own. I just got them in yesterday and I don't want to take them off! They are so comfortable and buttery soft!"
"I wasn't sure what to think based on the description alone. You just never know. But as soon as these bad boys arrived, I fell in love with them. They fit great and are sooo comfortable. The fabric feels almost like a very thin cashmere. And I like that they have pockets so I can haul things around. I bought these to replace a pair of terry joggers and wanted them to be as easy, comfortable and cozy. They totally are. I want to buy them in every color."
Looking for more great Amazon finds? These best-selling winter boots with over 7,700 five-star reviews are on sale for less than $50.