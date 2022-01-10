Amanda Boots Kyle Out of the Summer House in an Explosive Season 6 Premiere Sneak Peek

Watch : "Winter House" Paige DeSorbo Talks Holidays With Craig Conover

Old habits die hard. At least, that's what Summer House's Amanda Batula is afraid of.

In a new sneak peek of the Bravo show's season six premiere, Amanda can be seen calling her fiancée Kyle Cooke not one, not two, but 27 times.

It's not clear whether he's oblivious to the calls or purposefully ignoring them, but one thing's for sure: Amanda is worried Kyle is going to cheat on her again.

"This is so f--king f--ked," Amanda mutters in the preview just before the Summer House cameras flash to Kyle taking shots during a rowdy night out. "Drives me f--king crazy."

Things escalate from there, and soon, Amanda is gathering all of Kyle's luggage—not including the stuff she's already broken in the bathroom—to throw outside. Thankfully, Paige DeSorbo and Ciara Miller hear the commotion and swoop in to comfort her.

"I can't get ahold of Kyle," Amanda says through tears.