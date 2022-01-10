How Bob Saget Would Love to Be Remembered, According to Touring Partner Mike Young

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Bob Saget's list of accomplishments is long, but the amount of people he touched is even longer.

As the world continues to mourn the loss of the 65-year-old comedian, those closest to the Full House star are paying tribute to a man who made quite the impression on and off any stage.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Saget's touring partner Mike Young looked back on their long friendship and the memories he will cherish forever.

"Bob would want to be remembered as a real artist in the comedy community," Young shared with E! News. "He would want to be remembered as a great comedian and a great performer, great artist."

"The Norman Lears of the world love Bob and these are people who operate at the highest level of the game. And they really loved him and they saw a brilliance in him," Young continued. "They knew there was something brilliant about Bob. He was so sharp and quick-witted. He had a gift. He really had a gift of wit and timing…I think he would just want to be remembered as respected by his peers."