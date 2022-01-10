Bob SagetGolden GlobesKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Everything We Know About The White Lotus Season 2

Aubrey Plaza joins Michael Imperioli and Jennifer Coolidge in the second installment of Mike White's HBO series The White Lotus.

By Cydney Contreras Jan 10, 2022 9:43 PM
TVHBOCelebritiesAubrey Plaza
Aubrey Plaza is checking in to The White Lotus.

HBO confirmed to E! News that the Parks & Recreation actress is joining the cast of the second installment of the Mike White series. According to Deadline, who first reported the news, Aubrey is set to portray Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends.

Aubrey is the second confirmed member of the cast, though it's rumored Jennifer Coolidge will reprise her role as Tanya. Sopranos star Michael Imperioli was the first to be cast in the series.

Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Sydney Sweeney and Steve Zahn starred in the debut season, which was filmed at the four seasons in Maui. The first installment focused on the group as they navigated their particular issues, with the season finale culminating in a murder.

It's unclear if White will make the next installment a murder-mystery, but there's no doubt it will tackle a myriad of issues with humor and sensitivity.

Continue reading to learn everything we know about the upcoming season!

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Jennifer Coolidge

The O.G. White Lotus star is reportedly returning for a second season, with Imperioli tagging the Legally Blonde actress in his casting announcement. It's no surprise that director Mike White would bring Coolidge back, as he's a huge fan of the actress and wrote the role of Tanya specifically for her. 

(Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2020)
Michael Imperioli

This Sopranos actor is packing his bags and getting ready for a trip he will never forget. In early January, Imperioli confirmed he's joining the cast, writing on Instagram, "Very excited to be joining Mike White and team." 

According to HBO, Imperioli will portray Dominic Di Grasso, who takes his elderly father and recent college grad son on vacation.

Frank Micelotta/FX/Picturegroup/Shutterstock
Aubrey Plaza

HBO confirmed the Parks & Recreation actress will join Imperioli and Coolidge in the second installment of the series. Per Deadline, Aubrey's character is Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his friends. 

HBO
New Horizons

Though the series got its name from the fictional hotel, the cast and crew are saying goodbye to the sandy beaches of Maui. When HBO announced they ordered a second installment, Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, said in a statement, "We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can't wait to keep following him wherever he takes us."

Mario Perez/HBO
Behind the Scenes Team

Mike White will write, direct and executive produce the series alongside returning co-executive producers David Bernad and Nick Hall. Additionally, Mark Kamine joins as executive producer. 

The first season of The White Lotus is streaming now on HBO Max.

