Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

New details about what led to Bob Saget's sudden death have been revealed.

According to a statement from the Saget family obtained by E! News, the 65-year-old actor's cause of death was head trauma.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family said on Wednesday, Feb. 9. "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."

The family said that authorities concluded that the Full House star "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep." They added that no drugs or alcohol were involved.

The statement concluded by touching on Saget's legacy: "As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."