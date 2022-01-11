Your It Girl Starter Pack for 2022

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's official: The "Girl Boss" is dead and the "It Girl" is taking over in 2022.

So, what makes someone an It Girl, you ask? We've thought about this one long and hard because she's much different than the It Girl that reigned during the early 2000s. For starters, the term can applied to all genders, but for this article, we'll be using she/her pronouns.

An It Girl is more than a person with great style and a full social calendar. While she stays on top of the latest trends, she likes adding her own twist, or better yet, starting her own style movement. Her clothes need not be expensive or designer. In fact, she loves Amazon and hunting for a bargain, so she can save her money for girl's trips, fitness classes or therapy—she knows mental health is wealth!

Besides making every street her runway, the It Girl is into all things wellness and makes it a priority to take care of her mind, body and soul. You're likely to see her carrying a Simple Modern tumbler wherever she goes because hydration is key and she always need a beverage in hand. And if you see her on the street, she's definitely wearing wired headphones to listen to a podcast or block out the haters.