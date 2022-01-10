Convicted Killer Robert Durst Dead at 78

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Robert Durst, the real estate heir who made headlines for his alleged involvement in the murder of Susan Berman and the disappearance of his former wife Kathleen McCormack Durst, died on Monday, Jan. 10. He was 78 years old.



Durst's lawyer, Chip Lewis, confirmed the news in a statement to NBC News. "Mr. Durst passed away early this morning while in the custody of the California Department of Corrections," Lewis stated. "We understand that his death was due to natural causes associated with the litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years. We will issue no further statements and will not entertain any questions out of respect."



In September 2021, Durst was sentenced to life in prison for the 2000 murder of journalist and close confidant, Berman. Later that month, following more than three decades of speculation, Durst was also charged with the in the death of his former wife Kathleen, who went missing in 1982.