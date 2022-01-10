Bob Saget's Fascinating Legacy as Beloved Full House Dad and Delightfully Dirty Comedian

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Just a few years after Full House ended its eight-season run as the anchor of ABC's TGIF line-up, Bob Saget shook off the lemon fresh Pledge-scented aura of Danny Tanner with a vengeance.

"I used to suck d--k for coke," the beloved sitcom dad declared in an unforgettable cameo in the 1998 comedy Half Baked, a quick turn as "Cocaine Addict" that would've broken the Internet if dial-up connections had allowed for such things.

But back when buzz occurred by word of mouth and those same devoted Full House fans who came of age along with Candace Cameron Bure's DJ Tanner graduated to quoting Half Baked after repeated VHS viewings, Saget's shocking lines became the stuff of late '90s legend, so funny because that was America's ultimate corny 'n' clean TV dad saying filthy things.

And the comedian never looked back. Well, except for when he reprised the role of Danny for Netflix's Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, but by then he had been seamlessly segueing between family-friendly guy you want hosting your game show and R-rated stand-up comic you live to see playing against type for years.