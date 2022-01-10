"Devastated" Lori Loughlin Reflects on Bob Saget's "Kind Heart and Quick Wit"

In April 2019, Saget expressed his support for his co-star after she faced legal trouble following the college admissions scandal, saying in part that he "loved her" and even joked that they communicated by "carrier pigeon" since news of the scandal broke.

In May 2020, Loughlin, along with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, pled guilty to allegedly paying bribes to have their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to USC as a part of the rowing team—although neither played the sport. As a result, Loughlin did not return for Fuller House's fifth season.