Wedding Planners Go Head-to-Head in This Hilarious My Celebrity Dream Wedding Sneak Peek

Nothing says "I do" like fake crocodile and a whooole lot of black.
In this exclusive sneak peek of My Celebrity Dream Wedding, wedding planner Lance Devereaux is looking to give Jackie and Antoine the wedding of their dreams and stay under budget. With roses, candles and an all-black display, Lance explains his "Love and Lyrics" vision for the big day: "There will be these life-sized moments that create a tunnel of family photos for them to walk through."
"So, a bunch of picture frames down a tunnel?" his fellow wedding designer, Tori Williams scoffs.
"Oh no, these are custom displays, honey." Lance responds. "Clean, modern, elegant, kind of like Gabby [Union] and Dwayne [Wayde]. I kind of got the vision."
He continues, "I do want to do a beautiful black acrylic aisle. We want to do black acrylic pedestals. The pedestals will be covered in candles, and a beautiful clean acrylic back drop on top of a black stage."
So, lots of black acrylic? Got it.
A few pitches by Lance and witty comebacks by Tori later, it's time for Courtney Ajinça to show everyone her ideas for the wedding, and the ladies seem to be impressed.
"Welcome to 'Rapped in Love'," Courtney says to the women in the clip. "Emphasis on the rapped. Lining the outside of your aisle will be beautiful gold, metallic pedestals topped with huge red mound arrangements, beautiful candles up and down the aisle. You'll have votives, you'll have pillars, as well as beautiful candelabras lining your aisle, just creating that beautiful, romantic, sexy atmosphere."
Whose designs will Jackie and Antoine pick?
