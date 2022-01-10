Why There's "Zero" Chance of Selling Sunset's Emma Hernan & Christine Quinn Reconciling

Emma Hernan is not quite sold on a reconciliation just yet.
The Selling Sunset star butt heads with cast member Christine Quinn during her first season on the hit Netflix series, and during an exclusive interview with E! News' Daily Pop on Jan. 10, Emma admitted to coming "in hot."
"I came in like a rocket," she quipped of her Selling Sunset debut during season five. "I'm definitely enjoying it. It's been a fun ride for sure."
Yet Emma's past conflict with Christine involving a shared ex almost led Emma to turn down the show.
"That that was my hesitation, for sure, with joining," Emma admitted. "I didn't really want to have to deal with that because I've dealt with it for so long, for so many years, with such negative energy."
Emma added, "But in the same breath, it was an opportunity for me to go out there and show everything that I've accomplished on my own as a woman entrepreneur. I've worked really hard my entire life."
And the reality TV cameras didn't quite capture everything: "I do think I'm a little bit more goofy and funnier in-person," she noted, "but you'll see that more in season five."
Fans can also look forward to watching co-star (and Emma's bestie!) Chrishell Stause begin her relationship with now-ex-boyfriend and current boss, Jason Oppenheimer. The couple dated for five months before calling it quits in December 2021.
"You'll see the relationship unfold, and the ups and downs," Emma hinted.
Of course, an "once-in-a-lifetime" post-breakup vacay with Emma, Chrishell and supermodel Cindy Crawford makes for some fun behind-the-scenes!
Emma teased, "I am single and living my best life. If a guy happens to pop in, we'll see what happens."
So, is there any hope for Emma and Christine to become friends?
"Zero," Emma stated. "I mean, I'm sorry, we're just too opposite. If you could pick two more opposite people in the entire world, that would be the two of us. We're on two completely different ends of the spectrum and I've tried for so long."
She continued, "You've seen it with the other girls as well. It's not only me: She's done things that are really below the belt to people that I care about and genuinely love. For me, there is just no hope."
And Christine's "unsettling" behavior has become the norm for the Sunset cast, according to Emma.
"No one is surprised by anything that happens, that's for sure," she deadpanned. "If you thought season four was good, stay tuned for season five. There's a lot of bombs being dropped, that's for sure."
Watch the full interview above!
Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.