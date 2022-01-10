Why Lily James Says Her Pamela Anderson Transformation Was "Liberating"

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Lily James is going to miss her days as Pamela Anderson.

The Pam & Tommy actress spoke about what it was like to embody the Baywatch star in a new interview with Net-a-Porter, published on Monday, Jan. 10, saying that the experience was "really thrilling."

"I've never done anything where I look very different from myself before," Lily shared. "And I'd really like to continue in this vein, because I felt there was something very freeing and liberating in it. There was a bravery that came from that."

As part of her transformation, the Pursuit of Love actress was tanned to the high heavens before donning a wig and chest plate, a process that took about four hours. Lily said she was amazed by the end results, explaining, "Slowly, our incredible team found a balance where I resembled Pamela but also felt like I could act through it."