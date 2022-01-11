The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Reveals What It's Really Like to Grow Up in the Public Eye

Watch : Harry James Thornton & More Celeb Kids' Struggles Being in Public Eye

Growing up with famous parents isn't all fun and games.

Sure, the lifestyle comes with plenty of perks but as the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast discusses in this sneak peek clip of tomorrow's premiere, living in the limelight—especially as a child—can be extremely challenging.

"For me, it was like you can't go to restaurants, you can't go to the mall, you can't go anywhere," says model and DJ Myles O'Neal, whose parents are NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal and reality matriarch Shaunie O'Neal.

"Every place, they'd have to, like, shut it down," Myles continues. "Like, they shut down certain stores in the mall so we could go in...I was like, 'I need some f—king boxers.'"

Hana Giraldo, the daughter of rock icons Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, can certainly relate. "My mom couldn't go anywhere, either," she responds. "And she'd be, like, hidden."

"We had the paparazzi problem," adds Harry James Thornton, whose dad is Academy Award winning actor Billy Bob Thornton.