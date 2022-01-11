What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Now

We can, we will, we must properly prepare you for Cheer season two.
Break out your pom poms and bust out your best mat talk because Netflix is heading back to Corsicana to once again to follow the Navarro College cheerleading team as they attempt to reclaim their title as National champs, one full-out at a time.
In the hit docuseries' first season, viewers fell in love with head coach Monica Aldama and team members Morgan Simianer, La'Darius Marshall and more as they trained for Nationals in Daytona. And in its sophomore outing, the competition is fiercer than ever as the show also focuses on Navarro's biggest rival, Trinity Valley Community College, as the two duke it out on the road to the championship. But a pandemic, newfound fame and the alleged crimes of former cast member Jerry Harris prove to make that journey to make it to the mat tougher than ever.
But not every fan-favorite from the first season was ultimately able to return for another shot at the title, with several retiring from cheerleading after their last chance to compete was dashed by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused the 2020 Nationals to be canceled. Fortunately, Navarro and Trinity Valley were able to face off the following year, with Netflix's cameras were still rolling to capture all the cheer drama.
Ahead of season two, premiering Jan. 12, here's what the stars of Cheer are up to now.
Cheer season two drops Wednesday, Jan. 12 on Netflix.