Inside Bob Saget's Final Stand-Up Show Before His Death

Watch : Bob Saget Dead at 65: Remembering the Comedian

Just hours before his shocking death, Bob Saget took his final bow.

At the packed Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on Jan. 8, the stand-up comic performed a naturally hilarious set filled not only with humor but also heart.

"He did what he does," audience member Doug Nickels told E! News shortly after news of Saget's death was confirmed Jan. 9. "It was amazing. Everything seemed great. He absolutely rocked the house. And I think he really felt that."

Saget, according to Nickels, seemed "very humbled by the fact that so many people were there to see him."

While he talked about everything from cancel culture to his late friend Norm Macdonald, Saget also shared stories about his family, including his late father, Benjamin Saget and his three daughters Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget and Jennifer Saget, who he welcomed with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.