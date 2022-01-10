Inside Bob Saget's Final Stand-Up Show Before His Death

Just hours before his shocking death, Bob Saget took his final bow.
At the packed Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. on Jan. 8, the stand-up comic performed a naturally hilarious set filled not only with humor but also heart.
"He did what he does," audience member Doug Nickels told E! News shortly after news of Saget's death was confirmed Jan. 9. "It was amazing. Everything seemed great. He absolutely rocked the house. And I think he really felt that."
Saget, according to Nickels, seemed "very humbled by the fact that so many people were there to see him."
While he talked about everything from cancel culture to his late friend Norm Macdonald, Saget also shared stories about his family, including his late father, Benjamin Saget and his three daughters Aubrey Saget, Lara Saget and Jennifer Saget, who he welcomed with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.
Referencing his Full House character, Saget, recalled Nickels, said, "'You all think I'm Danny Tanner. And that's fine, but I'm not. But some of those things came through as an actor because I tried to be a good dad and I have three daughters.' And he goes, 'They've all become these amazing women because I think I actually was a pretty good dad. I didn't think I was at the time. But when I look at them, I am.' It was a really heartfelt two hours."
Indeed, his loved ones were close to his heart that night, with Saget reminiscing about his proposal to Kelly Rizzo and raving, per Nickels, about just "how much he loves his wife."
"He tells a story and goes, 'I fumbled. I was nervous to ask this woman to marry me. She's a lot younger than me.' And he goes, 'I hope I can spend the rest of my time on this earth with you,'" Nickels said. "She of course tells him to get on with it. He finishes the story and she says yes, and she's crying."
Next, came alerting their families, which Saget joked may have ruined the moment. "He's going, 'In my mind I'm thinking we're in Big Sur, there's animals outside, and the fires going, and it's nice, and we're in bathrobes, and I'm gonna say this, and it'll be a great moment, and she's gonna come into my arms, and then we're gonna go have intimate relations,'" recalled Nickels. "He goes on, 'It was three hours later,' and he says that two of her friends he still can't stand because they spent so much time on the phone with her."
Overall, Nickels said Saget "seemed to be in perfect health." But on Jan. 9, the actor was found dead inside a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grand Lakes. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said "detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case" and that it had no information on the cause of Saget's death, which is expected to be determined by the medical examiner.
After news of Saget's passing broke, the world took to social media to pay tribute to a man like no other. "I am broken," Full House alum, John Stamos, wrote on Twitter. "I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."