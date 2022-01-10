See the Dramatic First Trailer For Peacock's Fresh Prince Spin-Off Bel-Air

It's time for a new Fresh Prince to take the throne.
Peacock released the first trailer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off series Bel-Air on Monday, Jan. 10, giving fans a taste of what they can expect of the dramatic re-telling.
The trailer shows Will, portrayed by actor Jabari Banks, as he pulls up to his new home and reunites with his family after 10 years apart. And though his cousins give him a warm welcome, the same cannot be said of his Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and his new classmates.
Of course, the original series is proof that Will eventually finds his footing, but it's not going to be easy in this spin-off, which explores racism and diversity on a deeper level.
The first three episodes of the series will be available to stream on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, with the remaining episodes released weekly.
The reimagining of the '90s sitcom was inspired by director Morgan Cooper's viral 2019 trailer, in which he envisioned Fresh Prince as a modern tale. He said that he hopes "create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series."
"Because Bel-Air is a drama, we're able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn't do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom forma," he continued. "We're able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the Black experience through the perspective of a family."
O.G. star Will Smith is also involved in the project, acting as narrator and executive producer of the series.
