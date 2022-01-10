See the Dramatic First Trailer For Peacock's Fresh Prince Spin-Off Bel-Air

Watch : "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" Turns 30: E! News Rewind

It's time for a new Fresh Prince to take the throne.

Peacock released the first trailer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off series Bel-Air on Monday, Jan. 10, giving fans a taste of what they can expect of the dramatic re-telling.

The trailer shows Will, portrayed by actor Jabari Banks, as he pulls up to his new home and reunites with his family after 10 years apart. And though his cousins give him a warm welcome, the same cannot be said of his Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and his new classmates.

Of course, the original series is proof that Will eventually finds his footing, but it's not going to be easy in this spin-off, which explores racism and diversity on a deeper level.

The first three episodes of the series will be available to stream on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, with the remaining episodes released weekly.