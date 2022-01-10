Ben Affleck Reveals His One Concern With That “Sad Affleck” Meme

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Shows Support For Ben Affleck's New Movie

Ben Affleck may be amused with becoming a meme, but his one concern is no laughing matter.



Back in 2016, the actor—and his melancholy expression during the Batman v Superman press tour—become a viral sensation. And looking back today, it's just one example of the tremendous attention (good and bad) he's received.

"I got to a place where [the public perception] was so different from who I am," he recently told the Los Angeles Times, "that I just stopped reading and stopped caring."

And although the context surrounding his meme was lighthearted, Ben worried about what his kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9—who he shares wth ex Jennifer Garner—would think.

"As my kids got older and started seeing the internet themselves, that's the difficult part," he said. "Even the ‘Sad Affleck' meme—that was funny to me. I mean, there's nobody who hasn't felt that way at a junket. But then my kids see it and I think, ‘Oh, are they going to think their dad is fundamentally sad or they have to worry about me?' That's really tough."