Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID-19 as Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio

Savannah Guthrie is working from home this week.
The Today host confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Jan. 10, joking to co-host Hoda Kotb that they are "trading places."
"I'm working from home, you're back in the studio," Savannah said. "You have a negative test for COVID, I just tested positive for COVID. So, here we go!"
Savannah added that she has some "sniffles" but is otherwise feeling good.
Hoda shared her diagnosis on Jan. 6 and has since received two negative tests. At the time of her announcement, she tweeted, "Thx for well wishes! Feeling good.. cant wait to see you all when I am in the clear! Xo."
Savannah and Hoda are the latest stars to come down with a case of the coronavirus in recent weeks. Late Night host Seth Meyers cancelled last week's shows after receiving a positive test, while the Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon shared that he tested positive over the holidays.
All of the hosts were fully-vaccinated and had received the booster, which they credited for their mild symptoms.
The recent spike in coronavirus cases has prompted the postponement of numerous events, including the 2022 Grammy Awards.
On Wednesday, Jan. 5, the Recording Academy said in a statement that read in part, "After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show.... Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music's Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon."
Additionally, numerous television shows and movies have paused production out of an abundance of caution. To see if your favorite shows have been impacted by the surge, read more here.