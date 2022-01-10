Bob SagetKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Kendall Jenner Finally Reacts to Criticism Over “Inappropriate” Dress She Wore to Friend’s Wedding

In case you missed it, Kendall Jenner turned heads in Nov. 2021 when she attended a friend's wedding in a black cut-out gown. See what the model had to say about her “inappropriate” attire.

By Kisha Forde Jan 10, 2022 2:36 PMTags
WeddingsKendall JennerCelebrities
Watch: Did Kendall Jenner Steal the Show in Revealing Look at Wedding?

It turns out, Kendall Jenner's racy wedding dress had the bride's stamp of approval.
 
Back in November, the 26-year-old set the Internet ablaze when she attended her friend Lauren Perez's vows in Miami. For the occasion, Kendall turned up the heat when she wore a risqué, all-black Mônot cut-out dress, which featured diamond shaped cut-outs across the chest. Fast-forward two months later, and both the bride and Kendall are responding to the critique of her barely-there attire on social media.
 
The happy bride recently reposted a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram, captioning her post, "The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!"

In a few snaps, Kendall—along with her hard-to-miss dress that's featured—drew criticism from followers, including one who commented, "Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe." Another follower responded to that user's comment, writing, "If the bride herself doesn't gaf, why do you care, relax?" to which Lauren agreed, adding, "tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!"

photos
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

That's where Kendall herself entered the chat, writing in response to Lauren, "Obvi, asked for your approval in advance, too. We love a beach wedding."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen & More Full House Stars Honor Bob Saget

3
Breaking

Bob Saget Dead at 65

So, there you have it—Kenny's show-stopping outfit was given the green light from the woman of the hour herself.

In addition to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, her pal's November nuptials had a star-studded list of attendees, including Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, singer Jesse Jo Stark and influencer Hannah Bronfman.
 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2022 Winners: The Complete List

2

Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen & More Full House Stars Honor Bob Saget

3
Breaking

Bob Saget Dead at 65

4

Kendall Jenner Addresses Criticism of Dress She Wore to Pal's Wedding

5

Zendaya Issues Warning About Euphoria Season 2 Before Premiere