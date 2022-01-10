Kendall Jenner Finally Reacts to Criticism Over “Inappropriate” Dress She Wore to Friend’s Wedding

Watch : Did Kendall Jenner Steal the Show in Revealing Look at Wedding?

It turns out, Kendall Jenner's racy wedding dress had the bride's stamp of approval.



Back in November, the 26-year-old set the Internet ablaze when she attended her friend Lauren Perez's vows in Miami. For the occasion, Kendall turned up the heat when she wore a risqué, all-black Mônot cut-out dress, which featured diamond shaped cut-outs across the chest. Fast-forward two months later, and both the bride and Kendall are responding to the critique of her barely-there attire on social media.



The happy bride recently reposted a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram, captioning her post, "The greatest night of 2021! Happy New Year everyone!"

In a few snaps, Kendall—along with her hard-to-miss dress that's featured—drew criticism from followers, including one who commented, "Inappropriate outfit at a wedding @kendalljenner, I'm embarrassed for you. #cringe." Another follower responded to that user's comment, writing, "If the bride herself doesn't gaf, why do you care, relax?" to which Lauren agreed, adding, "tell ‘em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT!"