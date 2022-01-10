Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and More Full House Stars Honor “Loving” Bob Saget

Watch : Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Following news of his passing, Bob Saget's Full House co-stars are honoring his legacy.



The star, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the series, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 9, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 65 years old. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.



Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen—who both played the role of the comedian's youngest daughter Michelle during the series' original run from 1987 to 1995—said in a statement to E! News, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."



Comedian Dave Coulier, who also starred on the sitcom, wrote on Twitter Jan. 9, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."