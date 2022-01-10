Breaking

Bob Saget Dead at 65
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and More Full House Stars Honor “Loving” Bob Saget

After the devastating news broke of Bob Saget’s passing on Jan. 9, his Full House co-stars are paying tribute to the late comedian.

Watch: Celebrities React to Bob Saget's Death

Following news of his passing, Bob Saget's Full House co-stars are honoring his legacy.
 
The star, best known for his role as Danny Tanner in the series, was found dead inside a room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 9, the Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed. He was 65 years old. His cause of death has not yet been confirmed.
 
Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen—who both played the role of the comedian's youngest daughter Michelle during the series' original run from 1987 to 1995—said in a statement to E! News, "Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences."
 
Comedian Dave Coulier, who also starred on the sitcom, wrote on Twitter Jan. 9, "My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave."

Full House co-star Andrea Barber paid tribute to the late actor, sharing a few photos from their time together on set to Instagram.

"This one hurts," she captioned her Jan. 10 post. "He had the biggest heart of anyone in Hollywood. He gave the biggest hugs. I am gutted that I will never be able to hug him again. Bob ended every text, every interaction with 'Love you.' Didn't matter how long or short we'd been apart. He loved so deeply and so fiercely. And he never hesitated to tell you just how much you meant to him. This is the greatest lesson I learned from Bob Saget - don't hesitate to tell people you love them. I feel at peace knowing that Bob knew exactly how much I adore him."

Just a few hours after the devastating news, Saget's co-star John Stamos also penned a few words. "I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock," he tweeted on Jan. 9. "I will never ever have another friend like him.  I love you so much Bobby." Candace Cameron Bure also tweeted, "I don't know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best human beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."
 
In 2016, Saget reprised his role as "America's Dad" for the Netflix reboot, Fuller House, until its end in June 2020.

The comedian was on a standup comedy tour at the time of his death. "I'm back in comedy like I was when I was 26," he captioned his final Instagram post, in part, Jan. 8. "I guess I'm finding my new voice and loving every moment of it."

