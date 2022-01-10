Nina Dobrev Gets Hilariously Adorable 33rd Birthday Tribute From Boyfriend Shaun White

Shaun White's Instagram post in honor of Nina Dobrev's birthday deserves a gold medal.
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the Olympic gold-winning snowboarder, 35, commemorated his girlfriend's 33rd birthday by sharing a hilarious collection of photos and videos of the pair together.
Affectionately captioning the Instagram post "Happy Birthday you hot mess," Shaun included a few snapshots of himself giving Nina a piggyback ride and her laying down on top of a horse. He also posted a delightfully absurd couple's selfie he took of the two while the Vampire Diaries actress was getting dental work done—with the athlete pretending to lend a hand.
He also shared a lighthearted clip of Nina removing a string of cheese from a bite of food. "You take a lot of videos of me eating food," she remarks. Then, as she spots him zooming in on a bright orange stain on the front of her white jacket, she yells, "No!"
In another, Nina can be seen wearing a sheet mask and struggling to drink a glass of red wine in between laughs before she asks, "Is this a video?"
On her own Instagram, Nina celebrated her special day by posting a clip containing some of her childhood home videos. "Time flies when you're a little punk," she captioned the post. "This lil punk just turned 33."
She also received a special shout-out from her "best friend" Julianne Hough, who posted a sweet video montage of them together.
"Not sure where I would be without this wild and free bird!" The Dancing With the Stars judge and actress wrote. "We've had a lot of adventures together already but it's just the beginning! Can't wait to create more memories with you bebe! I LAVA YOU."
This isn't the first time that Shaun has shared some hilarious photos of himself and his girlfriend on her birthday. Last January, he posted a photo set of the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in March 2020, wearing silly '80s-inspired outfits together.
Back in May 2020, a source told E! News that Nina and Shaun "complement each other very well," adding, "They have similar energy, they both are fun, low maintenance people who like to laugh and stay active."
Since then, their relationship has only gotten stronger.
"They are genuinely so in love and are so cute together," an insider revealed to E! in December 2020. "It's very sweet."
"They openly talk about their future together," the insider continued. "They're just super happy, and things are going really well with them."