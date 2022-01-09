The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Watch : Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split

Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?

On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.

"Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!" she captioned her post. "Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed."

The two are seen shopping and riding in a car together, going bowling and playing with his niece and baby nephew.

Blake, who also competed on Bachelor in Paradise season seven last summer, shared on his Instagram Story a video of himself and his niece pushing Clare on a toy car inside a home.