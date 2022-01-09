The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Blake Monar Get Cozy After Dale Moss Breakup

Did The Bachelorette alum Blake Monar get the final rose from Clare Crawley after all?
On Sunday, Jan. 9, the California hairstylist posted on her Instagram page a video montage from a trip to Indiana, showing her looking cozy with the grooming specialist, who she had rejected in the second week of the 16th season of the dating show in 2020. The clip show was posted more than three months after Clare and ex-fiancé Dale Moss, who she chosen as the winner, broke up.
"Went for business, left with the most unexpected remarkable memories!" she captioned her post. "Indy, you were truly beautiful and exactly what my soul needed."
The two are seen shopping and riding in a car together, going bowling and playing with his niece and baby nephew.
Blake, who also competed on Bachelor in Paradise season seven last summer, shared on his Instagram Story a video of himself and his niece pushing Clare on a toy car inside a home.
He later shared a clip of himself and his former co-star walking outside together, with his arms around her. He captioned the post, "How's walking on black ice with a grown man hanging on your back @clarecrawley?"
Clare, 40, and Blake, 32, have not commented on the status of their relationship.
"Blake is the sweetest person," one person wrote to Clare in response to her post, to which she replied, "He truly is."
Clare set her video montage to Tatiana Manaois's empowering 2015 song "Like You." The reality star had a hard time dealing with her breakup from Dale.
"It's the deep pain of—this is the one that gets me —like, how do you say goodbye to somebody you never wanted to walk away from?" she said on Jana Kramer's podcast Whine Down With Jana Kramer in October. "You're having to say goodbye to somebody you don't want to be saying goodbye to, you have to walk away from somebody you don't want to walk away from. It's hard, it's painful."
She continued, "The juxtaposition of...not wanting somebody to walk away but gladly holding the door for them because they want to walk away. I'll never do that again. If you want to walk away from me, I'll fight to the death to do what it takes to have a successful, thriving, great relationship."