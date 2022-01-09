Stassi Schroeder Celebrates Daughter's 1st Birthday With Vanderpump Rules Stars and Their Kids

Watch : Stassi Schroeder Shows Off Her Baby Bump

It's a mini Vanderpump Rules reunion!

On Saturday, Jan. 8, Stassi Schroeder shared a glimpse into her daughter Hartford Charlie Rose Clark's first birthday party on her Instagram Story.

The lavish party was attended by her mom's reality TV star pals and their kids: Scheana Shay and 8-month-old daughter Summer, Lala Kent and 9-month-old daughter Ocean, Brittany Cartwright and Hartford's godmother, Katie Maloney-Schwartz.

On her Instagram Story, Brittany explained that her 8-month-old son, Cruz, was unable to attend the event due to "a cold" and instead stayed home with dad Jax Taylor.

Some of the friends shared adorable photos of their kids, who frequently go on playdates, playing together at the event, while Stassi shared the present Lala got for Hartford: her first pair of hoop earrings.

"Some birthday fun went down today," Stassi captioned a photo, which featured the birthday girl, who was born on Jan. 7 last year, dressed in an adorable tulle-covered dress and Mary Janes.