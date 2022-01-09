Minka Kelly Shares Her First Pic of Trevor Noah From Their "Holiday of a Lifetime" in South Africa

It may not have been Friday night, but Minka Kelly shed some light on her relationship with Trevor Noah.
The actress posted on her Instagram page her first-ever photo showing the Daily Show host on Sunday, Jan. 9, more than a week after he posted his own first pic of her. Both images were taken during their recent visit to his home country, South Africa, where they vacationed with friends.
"Take a trip to South Africa. Find friends like these. Have the holiday of a lifetime. Thank you, Mzansi [prayer emoji] [red heart emoji]" Minka captioned her pic, referring to a nickname for South Africa. The photo, a selfie taken by Trevor, shows the two having drinks with pals on a luxury boat.
Local radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda regrammed the pic, writing, "Makota," which means "bride," "newlywed" or "daughter-in-law."
Other guests also shared group pics from their travels with Trevor and the Friday Night Lights star, as well as a video of the couple dancing.
Trevor and Minka flew to South Africa late last month. On Dec. 29, he shared a photo of the two seated at a dinner table during a birthday party for his best friend, Xolisa Dyeshana.
Trevor, 37, and Minka, 41, have not commented on the status of their relationship, which they have always kept private.
The pair began dating in 2020 and broke up last summer but soon sparked rumors of a reconciliation when they vacationed together in St. Barts and were also seen walking together in New York City. They were also spotted together in the city in September.
See photos of Minka and Trevor during their trip to South Africa: