Dylan Minnette Defends Himself After "Underdressing" to Scream Red Carpet Event

Watch : "Scream" RETURNS, Real Life "Squid Game" & Cardi B's Birthday

Dylan Minnette is sharing the (13) reasons why he wasn't actually underdressed at an event promoting the upcoming Scream film

On Saturday, Jan. 8, the 25-year-old actor took to Twitter to set the record straight after people online criticized his fashion choices at the recent Los Angeles photo call for the fifth film in the series. Dylan wore a bright blue shirt, black jeans, and dress shoes, while co-stars Mason Gooding and Jack Quaid opted for suits at the event, which was toned down from a proper premiere amid COVID-19 concerns.

"To everyone absolutely demolishing me for 'underdressing' to the 'scream premiere red carpet'… it wasn't a premiere," Minnette tweeted. "Our premiere was (sadly) cancelled."

The actor assured his fans that, if the premiere hadn't been cancelled, he would've worn appropriate attire, adding, "Of course i would've dressed for the occasion of a premiere sillies!!"