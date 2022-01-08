Madewell Secret Stock Sale: Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 70% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too and at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We've officially made it through the first week of 2022. To celebrate, we've got a great sale that's totally treat yourself-worthy.

For a limited time only, Madewell is holding a Secret Stock Sale where you can take an extra 40% off already reduced prices. You can even score deals up to 70% off! All you have to do is enter the code CLASSIFIED at checkout. It's a great time to revamp your wardrobe for the new year.

Madewell is known for having some of the softest and coziest sweaters, and fortunately a ton of styles are included in the sale. One that we really love is the ultra chic Waller Crop Cardigan Sweater, which is on sale today for $39. The perfect-for-winter Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, that comes in three lovely colors, is also discounted for just $36.

You can also find great deals on jeans, jackets, shoes and more. So be sure to check out Madewell's Secret Stock Sale today. Items are selling out fast and you don't want to miss out!

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.