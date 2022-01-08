Madewell Secret Stock Sale: Score Jaw-Dropping Deals Up to 70% Off

We love these products, and we hope you do too and at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We've officially made it through the first week of 2022. To celebrate, we've got a great sale that's totally treat yourself-worthy.
For a limited time only, Madewell is holding a Secret Stock Sale where you can take an extra 40% off already reduced prices. You can even score deals up to 70% off! All you have to do is enter the code CLASSIFIED at checkout. It's a great time to revamp your wardrobe for the new year.
Madewell is known for having some of the softest and coziest sweaters, and fortunately a ton of styles are included in the sale. One that we really love is the ultra chic Waller Crop Cardigan Sweater, which is on sale today for $39. The perfect-for-winter Belfiore Ribbed Pullover Sweater, that comes in three lovely colors, is also discounted for just $36.
You can also find great deals on jeans, jackets, shoes and more. So be sure to check out Madewell's Secret Stock Sale today. Items are selling out fast and you don't want to miss out!
We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.
Madewell Suede Moccasin Scuff Slippers
Keep your feet cozy and warm in these plush moccasin slippers from Madewell. They come in two colors: Telluride stone and dried cedar. Shoppers rate these highly, and they've been ordered over 1,200 times in the past week. Best part is, they're on sale for just $22. We're definitely adding this to our bag.
Madewell MWL Betterterry Relaxed Turtleneck Sweatshirt
Madewell's Betterterry turtleneck sweatshirt features a relaxed fit and a raw hem detail. According to one Madewell shopper, it's the kind of top that makes you look totally put together. It's also one that you can comfortably wear around the house. It comes in four gorgeous colors, and it's on sale for just $30.
Madewell The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boot in Leather
The Citywalk Lugsole Hiker Boots come highly recommended by Madewell shoppers. Not only are they super trendy, they're also really comfy. In fact, one reviewer wrote, "The moment I put these on I literally did not want to take them off. The low-profile cushion feature on the top of the boots is a game changer. I usually always need to break in a pair of shoes, but can already tell that will not be necessary with these." You can get these in brown or black.
Madewell MWL Fleecelayer Shirt-Jacket
These oversized shirt-jackets are super soft and highly versatile. You can easily throw these on when you need something to keep your warm, and they can be styled in so many ways. They come in light blue and black. Right now they're on sale for just $33. A must-buy for sure!
Madewell Hollydene Ruffle-Shoulder Pullover Sweater
We are in love with the pretty ruffle-shoulder of the Hollydene pullover sweater, as well as the bubble sleeves. It's originally $110, but it's on sale today for just $42. Such a great price!
Madewell Asherton Waffle Henley Sweater
Waffle knit henleys are winter staples. The Asherton waffle henley sweater from Madewell is cozy, soft and features a relaxed comfortable fit. It comes in black, red, cream and grey. Right now it's on sale for just $36.
Madewell Waller Crop Cardigan Sweater
There's nothing we love more on a sweater than a chic bubble sleeve. Madewell's chunky Waller cardigan has that and more. It's super cozy and it's on sale for just $39. We highly doubt this will stay in stock for long, so be sure to snag this while you can.
Madewell Caldwell Double-Breasted Blazer: Two Button Edition
This best-selling double-breasted blazer is a "closet superhero" due to its versatility. We guarantee you'll get a ton of use out of this. Right now it's on sale for $72.
Madewell The Perfect Vintage Jean in Banner Wash
Madewell's best-selling perfect vintage jeans are described as "mom jeans...if your mom was a '90s supermodel." It's stylish, the perfect length and according to reviewers, really comfortable. As one shopper wrote, it's "truly the perfect jean."
Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Tee
You can't go wrong with a classic cotton v-neck tee. These shirts from Madewell come in a variety of colors and are on sale today for as low as $8. It's a great time to stock up!
