Celebrating Style Icon David Bowie

David Bowie was a style rebel ahead of his time.

The late singer not only influenced several genres of music over the course of four decades, but his impact on fashion continues to inspire designers and trends to this day. Most importantly, Bowie's style serves as an invaluable lesson on self-expression and going against societal norms in pursuit of one's truest self.

In a 1976 Playboy interview, Bowie told Cameron Crowe, "When I go out onto a stage I try to make the performance as good and as interesting as possible, and I don't just mean singing my songs and moving off. I think if you're really going to entertain an audience then you have to look the part too." And that he did.

From colorful suits and eclectic patterns to metallic jumpsuits and platform boots, the "Space Oddity" singer planted the seeds for future generations of artists by blurring the lines between men's and women's fashion.

In memory of the style and music icon, we rounded up 14 David Bowie-inspired pieces that will help you embody your inner Ziggy Stardust and make a fashionable statement wherever you go!