Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite in Miami After Breakup

Watch : Why Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes REALLY Broke Up

Keeping it friendly for their fur baby!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seem to be on good terms following their much publicized breakup two month ago. On Jan. 6, the former couple met up in a Miami park where they were seen together walking their golden retriever, Tarzan.

For the afternoon outing, the former Fifth Harmony member chose a beige-colored, sleeveless sundress paired with flat sandals, while the 23-year-old "Mercy" singer, wore a simple white tee, light-wash jeans and black sneakers, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

Though fans speculated the pop stars may have rekindled their romance, the friendly exes could just be making the effort to be good co-parents to their pup and remain "best friends" as promised.

The following day, Shawn was spotted out again in Miami—this time, shirtless on the beach and without his former girlfriend.

The "Señorita" singers welcomed the dog into their lives in November 2020, shortly after self-isolating together in Camila's Miami home amid the pandemic.