Ulta Skincare Deals Starting at $13: Save 50% On It Cosmetics & First Aid Beauty

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If one of your 2022 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your skincare routine and actually stick to it thanks to Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Event is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop, so if something strikes your interest, add it to your cart ASAP.
You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.
Today, you can get major deals (starting at $13) on products from It Cosmetics and First Aid Beauty.
It Cosmetics Confidence In An Eye Cream
Say goodbye to wrinkles, dark circles, and puffy under eyes when you incorporate the IT Cosmetics Confidence in an Eye Cream into your routine. This hydrating eye cream is gentle on sensitive skin. It has brightening and color-correcting properties.
An Ulta shopper shared, "I have purchased this product multiple times and will continue. Works extremely well,I started to notice a difference immediately!" Another said, "I love this eye cream so so much. I have dark circles under my eyes and it has lightened them and made them look so much more awake. This is the best eye cream I've ever tried and it is super moisturizing too. I would def recommend this eye cream and the confidence in a cream together."
First Aid Beauty KP Smoothing Body Lotion with 10% AHA
This is the only body lotion that you need in your life. It's a multi-tasking body lotion with 10% AHA, which exfoliates and moisturizes to banish bumps and hydrate skin. It's basically a hybrid with a chemical exfoliant and moisturizer.
Use this to improve skin's texture, calm distressed skin, and strengthen the skin barrier. An Ulta shopper called this "life changing," saying, "I tried a lot of creams geared towards relieving the rough and bumpy skin on my upper arms (goldbond, amlactin, etc). This is the only thing that has worked....I've been using this for about three weeks now and my arms are finally clear and bump free. They haven't been this clear in years. I also had a lot of redness and discoloration that resembled melasma that is now gone too. This is a life changer. I live in Florida so I am always in sleeveless shirts and dresses and now I don't have to be embarrassed or feel uncomfortable."
Another said, "For Sensitive Skin? 5 stars," sharing, "for someone with dry sensitive skin prone to eczema this is amazing! And it actually works. I saw this and decided to pick up the lotion first. It didn't irritate my skin like other AHA creams/lotions have for people with KP."
It Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream
Combat the top 5 signs of aging in just 7 sleeps: fine lines, dryness, loss of firmness, dullness, and tired-looking skin. Just put this night cream on before bed and you will wake up to younger-looking, plump skin.
The formula's unique texture also prevents visible product transfer on your pillow. It will stay on your skin, not your pillow, sheets, and blankets.
An Ulta shopper raved, "The Holy Grail of night creams! I'm going to start by saying that this product couldn't have come into my life at a better time! With the bitter cold and dry heat of Upstate NY winter, I was in desperate need of some love and TLC on my skin. I'm 37yo, combo skin with slight sensitivity and very into skincare. it Cosmetics Confidence In Your Beauty Sleep Night Cream is EVERYTHING!"
Another shared, "Love, love, love this night cream! Smells GREAT and is not greasy. My complexion is flawless and this is my secret weapon! I am 50 and people think I am in my 30's!!! This is a keeper!!!!"
It Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup Cleansing Balm
This 3-in-1 cleansing balm is sulfate-free, instantly removing makeup, softening the skin, and delivering anti-aging benefits.
One shopper called this cream, "magic," while another said it's "the best." One person shared, "Great product. Takes off all my makeup, including waterproof mascara. It rinses off cleanly and, very important, it doesn't dry my face. It has a delightful grapefruit scent."
"I found this product by chance and decided to try it. WOW! This stuff is magic, it not only removes all your makeup it leaves your skin nicely moisturized. It feels like it might be greasy, but a little spreads pretty far, and dissolves instantly in warm water. If you leave it on an extra minute you get extra moisture to your skin. Win-win. It is all I use to take off my make now. It's the best," another shopper said.
