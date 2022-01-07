Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger Prove They're Still Going Strong With Doggy Date

Watch : Renee Zellweger and Ant Antstead Are Reportedly Dating

The joyride continues!

Looks like the romance between Ant Anstead and Renée Zellweger is as solid as ever as they were spotted out in Laguna Beach, Calif., for the first time in over a month, on Jan. 6.

After jogging together, the two were seen walking two big dogs. The Bridget Jones' Diary star kept her look sporty, with a black zip up jacket, dark camo-print leggings, orange sneakers and University Of Texas ball cap. Anstead, 42, wore a navy tee, black Nike shorts and black sneakers.

After their doggy date, the couple, who just spent their first holiday season together, headed to a Home Depot where they picked up a vacuum, according to an eyewitness.

Zellweger has been open about her love of canines, telling People in 2019 that she loves just chilling at home in L.A. with her two dogs. "If ever you've had a bad day, normalcy is pretty damn good," she said, noting "the dogs certainly help" keep her grounded. "Just little reminders of what's truly valuable."